Home » Marseille live: OM in front at the break
Sports

Marseille live: OM in front at the break

by admin
Marseille live: OM in front at the break

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille, on behalf of the 32e Ligue 1 day.

What is it about ? From one of the main posters of the 32e day of the French championship. Marseilles (2e64 points) is looking for points to secure a qualification in the Champions League, while Lyon (7e50 points) wishes to win a European place.

Or ? At the Groupama Stadium.

At what time ? 20 h 45.

On which channel ? Prime Video.

Qui live ? Valentin Baudry and Elisabeth Pineau, an unprecedented hinge at the heart of the kop d’Austerlitz.

The composition of the teams:

Lopes – Diamond, Lovren, Lukeba, Tagliafico – Mendes, Tolisso, Caqueret – Barcola, Lacazette (cap.), Cherki.

Trainer: Laurent Blanc.

Lopez – Balerdi, Gigot, Kolasinac – Clauss, Rongier (cap.), Veretout, Kabore – Malinovsky, Under, Sanchez.

Trainer: Igor Tudor.

Who arbitrates? Mr Jerome Brisard.

What won’t we talk about? “From the black hole of the galaxy M87, a « donut become ring »

Read while waiting:

Ligue 1: Lens stifles Monaco and gets closer to the Champions League

Why are French clubs struggling so much in the European Cup?

Football: Nice stops in the quarter-finals of the Europa League Conference

“Joy, dance, music” at the heart of the Hervé Renard method to boost Les Bleues

Euro 2025 women’s football awarded to Switzerland, France failed

The 2024 Olympics in Paris, a distant horizon in working-class neighborhoods

Request the program: the next sports lives of the “World

And because it’s not just football in life… to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens.

See also  torino-bologna Serie A, results in real time

You may also like

Eighteen absorbs bitterness. This was not fair from...

Cycling today | Pogacar, successfully intervened after his...

Suljovic fails at the Austrian Open because of...

The New York Knicks confirm against the Cleveland...

Manchester City 6-2 West Ham: Chloe Kelly double...

Ben Foster: Veteran goalkeeper contemplating Wrexham future after...

I was almost by the hoof, said the...

Warriors, Green starts from the bench in Game...

ManUnited after penalty thriller in FA Cup final

Milan, does the strike in attack come from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy