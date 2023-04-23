Hannover 96: Remembering father – Schaub’s emotional goal moment | > – Sports

Status: 04/23/2023 11:28 am With the 3-1 win at Arminia Bielefeld, Hannover 96 is practically certain of staying up. But that’s not the only reason why it was a particularly emotional victory. Midfielder Louis Schaub had tears in his eyes after scoring in the second half.

Exactly 20 years to the day earlier, his father Fred Schaub, who also used to play for 96, died in an accident near Fulda. Louis, who was eight at the time, was in the car and survived with head and leg injuries. “Obviously it’s an emotional day. I don’t think I need to say who the goal is for,” he said after the game.

Father Schaub rose with Hanover

Fred Schaub played for Lower Saxony from 1983 to 1986. In the 1984/1985 season he contributed seven goals to Hanover’s surprising promotion to the Bundesliga. He became even better known for his decisive goal for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1980 UEFA Cup Final second leg against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

His father’s CV was an important motivation for Louis Schaub to switch to Hannover 96 of all places last summer after stints at Rapid Wien, 1. FC Köln, Hamburger SV and FC Luzern.

Son Louis with best performance against Bielefeld

“I got the chance to play for the same club as my father. That was one of the reasons I chose Hannover,” said the 28-year-old before this season. In Bielefeld he showed his best of the previous 20 games for Lower Saxony.

He prepared Cedric Teuchert to make it 1-0 in the 14th minute. The 3-1 goal shortly after the break was scored by the 29-time Austrian international himself (55′). His third goal of the season provided a very special moment of goosebumps: the entire team gathered to celebrate at the corner flag, and tears welled up in Louis Schaub’s eyes.

