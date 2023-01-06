The special cargo discovered by the police at Roissy airport

Editorial board – Paris

A footballer from Martinique, Jean Manuel Nedrahas been stopped at Roissy – Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris, with over 100 kilos of cocaine in my suitcase. Who knows what answered the question “something to declare”? The footballer was with his partnerthe couple were arrested following the discovery, AFP reported, citing a source at the Bobigny prosecutor’s office.

the footballer from martinique — The check would have taken place at the airport by the police and upon discovery Nedra and her partner were immediately arrested and taken to the police station. The footballer is 29 years old and it is very famous in Martinique, an island in the French overseas department of Antilles. Jean-Manuel Nedra is a midfielder and attacking midfielder who has currently played for more than 10 years for the club Manatee Eaglet which is part of the first division of the Martinique championship.

the words of his club — The team immediately distanced itself from the player, pointing out that he was traveling for personal reasons not related to the Aiglon team. "We don't know the extent of his involvement but we only know that one of our players has been arrested for drug smuggling," said a team representative. To then add how their goal is to continue working through sport to fight the scourge of drugs "to protect and inform young people about the risks and consequences of abuse".

The footballer and his partner were brought before the judge and Jean Manuel Nedra he would have been held in pre-trial detention while the partner would have been released under judicial surveillance.