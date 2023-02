Mat Ishbia, new owner of the Suns, spoke about the trade that brought Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

“I don’t think it was a risk. I really don’t see it as a risk. I see it as a move that has a vision and as a decision made. And when you make decisions you have to ‘ride’ them. It doesn’t mean that everything will go smoothly and that we will win titles every year. Games must be played,” Ishbia told Sports Illustrated.