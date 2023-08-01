Matches of the day in Australia and New Zealand

On Wednesday, the preliminary round groups G and F will decide at the women’s soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

From 9.00 a.m. (CEST) the games South Africa against Italy (live on ORF1 and in the live stream) and Argentina against Sweden (live on ORF Sport+ and in the live stream) will take place in Group G. Only the Swedes already have their round of 16 ticket secured.

In Group F, the duels Jamaica versus Brazil (live on ORF1 and in the live stream) and Panama versus France (live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream) are on the program from 12:00 p.m. (CEST). Only Panama has no chance of promotion to the knockout stages. Transmission begins 15 minutes before kick-off.

