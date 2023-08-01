Home » Matches of the day in Australia and New Zealand
Sports

Matches of the day in Australia and New Zealand

by admin
Matches of the day in Australia and New Zealand

On Wednesday, the preliminary round groups G and F will decide at the women’s soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

From 9.00 a.m. (CEST) the games South Africa against Italy (live on ORF1 and in the live stream) and Argentina against Sweden (live on ORF Sport+ and in the live stream) will take place in Group G. Only the Swedes already have their round of 16 ticket secured.

In Group F, the duels Jamaica versus Brazil (live on ORF1 and in the live stream) and Panama versus France (live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream) are on the program from 12:00 p.m. (CEST). Only Panama has no chance of promotion to the knockout stages. Transmission begins 15 minutes before kick-off.

See also  Kidd: I didn’t want to play fast break with the Warriors and learned a lot from Vogel – yqqlm

You may also like

Gianluigi Buffon’s farewell to football: what he will...

Ever the golfer, Woods will be the host...

Marlins Bolster Infield with Acquisition of Jake Burger...

Gigi Buffon retires, goodbye to football at 45...

Definitive end. The football legend hung up his...

No company bid to build disputed bobsleigh track...

Tennis: Thiem celebrates opening victory in Kitzbühel

what to do in order not to take...

Phillies Acquire Michael Lorenzen from Tigers, Boosting Pitching...

BAXI Manresa, Officer Brandon Taylor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy