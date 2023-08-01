Home » Andy Jassy leads Amazon with these 16 top managers
Andy Jassy leads Amazon with these 16 top managers

Andy Jassy leads Amazon with these 16 top managers

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently expanded his group of direct reports. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently expanded his group of direct reports.

This group includes an executive who leads a team working on the most ambitious models of artificial intelligence at Amazon.

Jassy has added at least eight new leaders to his direct reports since taking office as CEO in 2021.

Amazon recently created a new artificial intelligence (AI) group that reports to CEO Andy Jassy. This team is led by Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and chief scientist for Alexa. With this move, Prasad joins a group of top executives reporting directly to Jassy. Other members include Doug Herrington, President of Retail, Adam Selipsky, CEO of Cloud, and Brian Olsavsky, Chief Financial Officer.

