Immune defenses against melanoma in mice: technique similar to anti-Covid vaccines used

A revolutionary RNA-based technique, inspired by anti-Covid vaccines, has been shown to awaken the immune system against melanoma, the most common skin cancer. Led by researcher Yizhou Dong, a team of scientists has developed lipid nanoparticles to carry RNA molecules to cells of the immune system of mice.

Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, is notoriously difficult to treat due to its ability to shut down the body’s immune responses. The new technique, called “Catch”, has faced this challenge by managing to reactivate the immune defenses against the tumor.

The first results of the experiments on mice have been extremely promising. The technique has been shown not only to awaken the body’s natural defenses, but also to remove obstacles that prevent the immune system from effectively fighting cancer.

In addition to melanoma, the scientists have tested the technique on other types of cancer. In mice suffering from B-cell lymphoma, a form of cancer that attacks white blood cells, the tumor was shrunk by 83%. In the mouse model of breast cancer, about half of the animals showed a positive response to treatment.

Building on these promising results, the research team is preparing for a further development phase. The goal is to evaluate the feasibility and safety of the technique in future human clinical trials. If this new technique proves to be equally effective in humans, it could be a breakthrough in the treatment of melanoma and other forms of cancer.

The potential of using the ‘Catch’ technique could radically change the approach to fighting melanoma and other cancerous diseases. This could lead to new treatment options and more hope for patients with this serious disease.

The future of fighting melanoma looks promising thanks to the innovative efforts of researchers. Continuous research and development of new RNA-based techniques could open new frontiers in the fight against cancer and lead to a significant reduction in the impact of this disease on human health. However, more research is needed to confirm the technique’s efficacy and safety in humans. The scientific and medical community awaits the results of the next stages of development and testing.

