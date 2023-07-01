Matteo reunites with Manassero – L’Équipe

“I don’t like this course,” said Matteo Manassero after another mistake in the second round of the Vaudreuil Golf Challenge. With two cards in par, the Italian failed to tame the Norman course and thus missed the cut. A surprise, a month after his title at the Copenhagen Challenge, ending a ten-year drought for the native of Negrar: “My victory did me good for my confidence,” he confided.

Indeed, the former player of Alberto Binaghi has four victories on the DP World Tour, the last dating back to the BMW PGA Championship of Wentworth 2013. At then 20 years old, Matteo Manassero is a promising player. Becoming the youngest winner of the Amateur Championship in 2009 and the youngest player to make the cut at the Augusta Masters in 2010, he also finished 13th in his first British Open. But in 2018, the Italian lost his card and discovered the Challenge Tour. Today, the 30-year-old perseveres and still hopes to join the PGA Tour. From his successes to his doubts, without forgetting his ambitions, Matteo Manassero retraces his career for us.

