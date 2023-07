After more than two years of efforts by the municipal administration of Bahía Solano, the Ministry of Sports approved the construction of the synthetic soccer field in the township of Cupica.

Mayor Ulmer Mosquera Gutiérrez reported that the agreement with Mindeporte has already been signed, for an amount of 5,615 million pesos, and it is expected that the bidding will be opened in the coming weeks, with which construction will begin next semester.

