Mavs, Kyrie Irving calls on media to avoid Free Agency questions

Mavs, Kyrie Irving calls on media to avoid Free Agency questions

Kyrie Irving does not want alibis or distractions in the Dallas Mavericks season finale, and for this reason he has asked the media not to ask him more questions about the next Free Agency.

“It’s something that creates unwanted distractions for the team, I’ve dealt with it before, and it’s very emotionally draining.”

During the season, the point guard could sign a maximum of 83 million extension in two years.

In the next offseason the max with Dallas will be about 272 million in 5 years, or 220 million in 4 with another team.

Irving debuted at the American Airlines Center last night with 36 points and 6 assists, leading the Mavs on a furious fourth quarter comeback.

