MediaWorld, Zero Rate Technology! – Crazy new high tech flyer: buy them all in very small installments

MediaWorld definitely has clear ideas regarding offers and savings, the new flyer is in fact full of unmissable opportunities, both on technology and as regards household appliances.

The discounted prices will be valid for a few more days since the flyer is valid only until May 4th so it is better not to miss the opportunity and make the most of the “zero-interest technology” discounts offered by the experts, both online and in stores .

The offers start big already on the first page, where you can find the Samsung Galaxy S23 a 849 euro instead of 979, also payable in 20 comfortable monthly installments, and the Notebook HP with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and Intel Core i5-1235U processor at 599 euros instead of 869.99 euros, a discount that exceeds 30%.

However, the discounts do not end here, in the department dedicated to smartphones you can find:

iPhone 14 256GB at 999 euros instead of 1159 euros (-13%)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 128GB at 189.99 instead of 249.99 euros (-24%)

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G with 128GB at 312.99 euro instead of 399.99 (-20%)

Motorola G32 with 128GB at 159.99 euro instead of 299.99 (-30%)

OPPO Find X5 256GB at 599 euro instead of 999.99 (-40%)

Tablets find their place in the flyer, especially:

Galaxy Tab S8 256GB at 699 euro instead of 949.99 (-25%)

Apple iPad Pro 11" M2 256 GB at 1049 euro instead of 1199 (-12%)

Tablet Lenovo tab M10 Plus 128 GB at 199 euro instead of 259.99 (-23%)

Mediaworld offers “zero interest technology”, what not to miss

PCs are also the protagonists of breathtaking discounts, such as:

Apple MB Air MLY33T 13.6 inches at 1299 euro instead of 1529 (-15%)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6 inches at 559 euro instead of 799.99 (-30%)

HP Chromebook 14 inch at 249 euro instead of 369.99 (-30%)

Those who do not want to spend too much can always find excellent discounts on accessories and wearable products, here are some examples to consider:

Samsung Galaxy Buds at 79 euro instead of 169.99 (-50%)

Smartband Xiaomi Band 7 at 43.99 euros instead of 59.99 (-25%)

Philips wireless headphones at 33.99 euro instead of 49.99 (-30%)

Router D-LINK at 49 euros instead of 69.99 (-30%)

The flyer, however, is not limited only to the aforementioned products, the discounts in fact include any type of electronic devicesuch as large and small home appliances for the home and for the kitchen, the tools useful for body and hair care such as razors, hair dryers and straighteners, tools for cleaning and also electric vehicles such as bicycles or scooters, all products that can be purchased even in small installments that can be paid off in less than 2 years.

