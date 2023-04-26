Home » German and British fighters intercept three Russian reconnaissance planes over the Baltic
German and British fighters intercept three Russian reconnaissance planes over the Baltic

German and British fighters intercept three Russian reconnaissance planes over the Baltic

The three Russian aircraft intercepted – two SU-27 fighters and an Ilyushin Il-20 – were not transmitting transponder signals and were intercepted by the two countries’ Eurofighters

    German and British NATO fighters have intercepted three Russian reconnaissance planes in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. The German Air Force gave the news today. The three Russian aircraft – two SU-27 fighters and an Ilyushin Il-20 – were not transmitting transponder signals and were intercepted by the two countries’ Eurofighters

  • Lavrov: EU militarized, it’s like NATO

    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov warns that the European Union “has militarized itself in record time” and is aggressive in its goal of containing Russia. Lavrov says that there is now a “really small difference” between the EU and NATO.

