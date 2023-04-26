Home » Wall Street: Nasdaq futures up more than 1% after quarterly reports Microsoft-Alphabet
Business

Wall Street: Nasdaq futures up more than 1% after quarterly reports Microsoft-Alphabet

by admin
Wall Street: Nasdaq futures up more than 1% after quarterly reports Microsoft-Alphabet

Futures on the Nasdaq jumped by more than 1%, after the publication of the quarterly reports of the US Big Tech companies Alphabet and Microsoft, which proved to be better than expected.

At around 7.35 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones rose by 0.14%, those on the S&P 500 advanced by 0.45% and those on the Nasdaq recorded an increase of 1.33%.

In particular, the Microsoft stock soars up to +9% in afterhours trading after the publication of the accounts and the intention, underlined, to continue betting on artificial intelligence.

Microsoft’s earnings per share came in at $2.45 per share, better than the $2.23 per share expected by consensus analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue amounted to $52.86 billion, higher than the expected $51.02 billion.

Looking forward to the upcoming fiscal fourth quarter, the CFO
Amy Hood said she expects revenue for Microsoft to be between $54.85 billion and $55.85 billion, with the average range of $55.35 billion implying +6 revenue growth. .7%, higher than the expected $54.84 billion.

Also doing well was Alphabet, whose title however on Wall Street trims the gains previously collected, around 4%.

Big Tech’s net income fell in the first three months of the year to $15.05 billion, or $1.17 per share, compared to $16.44 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the year-ago quarter .

Earnings per share, however, at $1.17, beat the $1.07 per share estimates by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Alphabet’s revenue climbed 3% year over year to $69.79 billion, compared with the $68.9 billion consensus forecast.

See also  Financial Breakfast on April 26: Market sentiment turned to risk aversion, U.S. bond yields fell sharply, and gold prices rose- Sina

Focus also on First Republic, whose stock sank nearly 50% yesterday after the release of first-quarter deposit flight data.

The collapse in deposits was -40%, to $104.5 billion.

The bank’s reassurance that deposits have since stabilized has come to naught.

Yesterday on Wall Street closed negative, with the Dow Jones losing about 344 points, or 1%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% while the Nasdaq Composite slipped nearly 2%.

You may also like

Billion deal for heat pump manufacturers | News.at

Liberation, too many assassins considered as heroes

Identifire coaches Recruiting & Retention programs

Moody’s attacks Italy: “Btp at risk of junk....

Is the banking crisis over yet? Oil plunges...

ROVEMA invites confectionery and snack manufacturers to the...

Son, from Covid to Sudan. He at the...

District of Viersen introduces waste app

Further expand the RMB settlement scale of cross-border...

Viessmann sells heat pump business to US competitor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy