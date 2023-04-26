Wall Street: Nasdaq futures up more than 1% after quarterly reports Microsoft-Alphabet

Futures on the Nasdaq jumped by more than 1%, after the publication of the quarterly reports of the US Big Tech companies Alphabet and Microsoft, which proved to be better than expected.

At around 7.35 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones rose by 0.14%, those on the S&P 500 advanced by 0.45% and those on the Nasdaq recorded an increase of 1.33%.

In particular, the Microsoft stock soars up to +9% in afterhours trading after the publication of the accounts and the intention, underlined, to continue betting on artificial intelligence.

Microsoft’s earnings per share came in at $2.45 per share, better than the $2.23 per share expected by consensus analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue amounted to $52.86 billion, higher than the expected $51.02 billion.

Looking forward to the upcoming fiscal fourth quarter, the CFO

Amy Hood said she expects revenue for Microsoft to be between $54.85 billion and $55.85 billion, with the average range of $55.35 billion implying +6 revenue growth. .7%, higher than the expected $54.84 billion.

Also doing well was Alphabet, whose title however on Wall Street trims the gains previously collected, around 4%.

Big Tech’s net income fell in the first three months of the year to $15.05 billion, or $1.17 per share, compared to $16.44 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the year-ago quarter .

Earnings per share, however, at $1.17, beat the $1.07 per share estimates by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Alphabet’s revenue climbed 3% year over year to $69.79 billion, compared with the $68.9 billion consensus forecast.

Focus also on First Republic, whose stock sank nearly 50% yesterday after the release of first-quarter deposit flight data.

The collapse in deposits was -40%, to $104.5 billion.

The bank’s reassurance that deposits have since stabilized has come to naught.

Yesterday on Wall Street closed negative, with the Dow Jones losing about 344 points, or 1%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% while the Nasdaq Composite slipped nearly 2%.