Medjedovic – Thiem 7:5, 2:6, 6:3, Thiem lost in Gstaad to the Serbian youngster and drops out of the top 100

Thiem, whose career has been marred by lingering wrist problems in recent years, suffered his fifth defeat in his last six matches on the elite tennis circuit.

In Gstaad, he defeated Frenchman Alexandre Müller in the first round, but could not add another winning match. He lost to Medjedović just as he did in May at the challenger in Mauthausen.

Men’s tournament in Bastad (clay, subsidy 630,705 euros): Singles – 2nd round: F. Cerúndolo (4-Arg.) – Van Assche (Fr.) 6:2, 6:3 Misolic (Austria) – Kovalík (SR) 4:6, 7:6 (8:6), 6:4Bergs (Belg.) – Rodionov (Austria) 7:6 (10:8), 4:6, 7:6 (7:4) Doubles – 1st round: Jebavý, Nouza (Czech Republic) – Golubjov, Molčanov (Kaz./Ukrainian) 4:6, 6:2, 10:8. Women’s tournament in Budapest (clay, subsidy 225,480 euros): Singles – 2nd round: Juvanová (Slovenia) – Sharmaová (Austria) 6:2, 4:6, 6 :2 Men’s tournament in Newport (grass, $718,245 subsidy): Singles – 1st round: Quinn (USA) – Mukund (Ind.) 6:3, 6:1Duckworth (Aust.) – Lestienne (Fr.) 5:7, 6:4, 7:5 Anderson (JAR) – Diallo (Can.) 6:3, 6:2Tu – Vukic (both Austr.) 6:3, 7:6 (8:6) Johnson (USA) – Chong Jun- song (Korea) 6-2, 6-3 Doubles – 1st round: Aneyová, Sisková (USA/CZ) – Avanesyanová, Šnajderová (Russia) 6:4, 7:5.

