Home » Medjedovic – Thiem 7:5, 2:6, 6:3, Thiem lost in Gstaad to the Serbian youngster and drops out of the top 100
Sports

Medjedovic – Thiem 7:5, 2:6, 6:3, Thiem lost in Gstaad to the Serbian youngster and drops out of the top 100

by admin
Medjedovic – Thiem 7:5, 2:6, 6:3, Thiem lost in Gstaad to the Serbian youngster and drops out of the top 100

Thiem, whose career has been marred by lingering wrist problems in recent years, suffered his fifth defeat in his last six matches on the elite tennis circuit.

In Gstaad, he defeated Frenchman Alexandre Müller in the first round, but could not add another winning match. He lost to Medjedović just as he did in May at the challenger in Mauthausen.

Men’s tournament in Bastad (clay, subsidy 630,705 euros): Singles – 2nd round: F. Cerúndolo (4-Arg.) – Van Assche (Fr.) 6:2, 6:3 Misolic (Austria) – Kovalík (SR) 4:6, 7:6 (8:6), 6:4Bergs (Belg.) – Rodionov (Austria) 7:6 (10:8), 4:6, 7:6 (7:4) Doubles – 1st round: Jebavý, Nouza (Czech Republic) – Golubjov, Molčanov (Kaz./Ukrainian) 4:6, 6:2, 10:8. Women’s tournament in Budapest (clay, subsidy 225,480 euros): Singles – 2nd round: Juvanová (Slovenia) – Sharmaová (Austria) 6:2, 4:6, 6 :2 Men’s tournament in Newport (grass, $718,245 subsidy): Singles – 1st round: Quinn (USA) – Mukund (Ind.) 6:3, 6:1Duckworth (Aust.) – Lestienne (Fr.) 5:7, 6:4, 7:5 Anderson (JAR) – Diallo (Can.) 6:3, 6:2Tu – Vukic (both Austr.) 6:3, 7:6 (8:6) Johnson (USA) – Chong Jun- song (Korea) 6-2, 6-3 Doubles – 1st round: Aneyová, Sisková (USA/CZ) – Avanesyanová, Šnajderová (Russia) 6:4, 7:5.

See also  Caroline Garcia knocks out Leylah Fernandez to advance to Wimbledon third round

You may also like

Julián Araujo Aims to Impress Xavi Hernández in...

Milan, Reijnders signs a contract until 2028 –...

Unruly fans robbed Eintracht Frankfurt of more than...

Wimbledon boys’ champion meets Wolverhampton Wanderers players

Tour de France: Famoser Gall wins the queen...

Vingegaard, inexplicable performances at the Tour: “Have doubts”...

Benjamin Mendy Acquitted of Rape Charges and Signs...

Patrick Mahomes enters Chiefs camp ready to build...

Tadej Pogacar released more than four minutes from...

Do you want to travel with a dog...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy