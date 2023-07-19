Drug ships confiscated in Maastricht – Rhineland – News

Police seized a large quantity of drugs during a raid on two ships on the banks of the Maas in Maastricht. A 33-year-old man from Maastricht was arrested. After tips and subsequent investigations, a suspicion was confirmed during the raid: the officials found, among other things, 45 kilograms of hashish and around 20,000 joints in the two ships.

Illegal supplies.for coffee shops?

Police suspect the ships served as hidden storage facilities for coffee shops. They are anchored in the immediate vicinity of two other ships on the Meuse promenade, known as coffee shops. It is now being determined whether these have anything to do with the drug camp. According to the police, the two boats searched contained far larger quantities of drugs than are allowed in coffee shops. The maximum quantity there is 500 grams of cannabis products. If the police find more, the shop is threatened with closure.

Strict rules for coffee shops

A customer can only purchase up to five grams per day, and these must be registered in writing. Now the police are trying to find out which coffee shops in Maastricht and beyond have been restocked, possibly illegally, by the drug ships. Both ships were confiscated.

