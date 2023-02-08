Subjects on a motorcycle arrived at the residence of the president of Campoalegre and taking advantage of the fact that no one was there, they entered and robbed.

Not even the president of the municipality of Campoalegre Huila, Elizabeth Motta, is spared from crime. It was recently learned that subjects on a motorcycle arrived at her home and entered through a window, committing the illegal millionaire.

Subsequently, the subjects left the place, a fact that would have been recorded on security cameras and that is part of the material with which the authorities work to capture the three men involved in the robbery.

In this regard, Captain Óscar Delgado, Police Commander in Campoalegre, pointed out that: “We are moving forward with very good evidence in order to recover the money stolen from the home of Mayor Elizabeth Motta Álvarez, yesterday and capture the subjects involved in this act”.