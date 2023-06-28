Medvedev and Zverev are coming back to Vienna

Around four months before the Erste Bank Open in the Wiener Stadthalle (October 21 to 29), the organizers presented well-known commitments. With the Russian title defender Daniil Medvedev and the German Alexander Zverev, the past two winners are returning to Austria’s largest tennis tournament. In addition, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti (both ITA) are also entering the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna, which is endowed with 2.559 million euros.

“We are very pleased that the participation of the last two winners of the Erste Bank Open in this year’s tournament has already been confirmed at a very early stage. Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev not only played successfully in Vienna, but also delighted the fans with their attractive tennis,” explained tournament director Herwig Straka in a broadcast. When it comes to Sinner and Musetti, “all the experts agree that both have a great and successful future ahead of them”.

