Carlo Ancelotti rehearsed with the changes that he will introduce in his starting team against Chelsea

The Italian coach only has one question to resolve, Rodrygo Goes or Fede Valverde

The French full-back Ferland Mendy and the Spanish-Dominican striker Mariano Díaz were the two absent from Real Madrid training two days before the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Chelsea, in which they Carlo Ancelotti rehearsed with the changes that he will introduce in his starting team.

After the six rotations made to face Villarreal in LaLiga Santander and conceding his first defeat of the season in the local domestic competition, Ancelotti will return to his typical team against Chelsea.

The Italian coach only has one question to resolve, the presence in the offensive trident of the Brazilian Rodrygo Goes or the Uruguayan Fede Valverdewho for the second day in a row trained as normal in the sports city of Valdebebas, isolated from everything that has been unleashed after the incident on Saturday night.

The complaint filed by Álex Baena, known on Sunday afternoon, after the assault suffered by the Villarreal player, is already in the hands of Real Madrid’s lawyers while Valverde is focused on the Champions League game in which the headline was profiled.

In the work session on Monday, Ancelotti brought together all his available players after a Sunday in which the starters in the League completed a recovery session. He physical work marked the beginning of the sessionaccording to the club’s website, before exercises with the ball, time for the Madrid coach to influence tactical aspects and a final match on a small field.

Real Madrid players they closed the morning fine-tuning their aim with a series of shots on goal at the clasp of the second training session to prepare for the match against Chelsea, in a tie that will be resolved in six days. Ancelotti will finish preparing it with one last session, on Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m., with the first fifteen minutes open to the presence of the media.