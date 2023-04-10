The German NGO’s Sea Bird aircraft has sighted a fishing vessel in distress. Nearby there were two merchant ships which, however, did not intervene

(LaPresse) The Sea Bird reconnaissance aircraft, belonging to the German non-governmental organization Sea Watch, sighted a fishing vessel in difficulty in the Mediterranean yesterday with about 400 migrants on board. The NGO’s aircraft also filmed two merchant ships, the Pericles and the FMT Urla, sailing in the vicinity of the vessel. According to Sea Watch, the two ships were ordered by Malta not to conduct a rescue operation, but only to refuel the boat. Sea Bird also tried to get in touch with Pericles. “We have received updated information on this salvage case, now the vessel is leaking, water is entering the vessel. She is out of fuel », can be heard from the call recording. “They no longer have drinking water. There are many pregnant women on board and 10 children.” (Lapresse)