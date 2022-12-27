Men’s Volleyball League 1/4 finals start against Beijing and Zhejiang to take the lead 2022-12-27 12:01:34.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Yang Fan, Lu Xingji

On the 26th, the second stage of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League (Baoding Division) will compete for the quarter-finals in the Gymnasium of the West Campus of Hebei Agricultural University. The defending champion BAIC Motor swept Nanjing Radio and Television Maomao 3:0, and Zhejiang Sports Lottery, Shanghai Guangming, and Shandong Ruchen also defeated their respective opponents.

The specific matches in the quarter-finals are: Zhejiang Sports Lottery vs. Sichuan Men’s Volleyball Team, Baoding Woli vs. Shandong Ruchen, Shanghai Guangming vs. Tianjin Food Group, Nanjing Radio and Television Maomao vs. Beijing Automobile. The game adopts a three-match two-win system. The winner enters the 1st to 4th semi-finals, and the loser enters the 5th to 8th semi-finals.

Zhejiang Sports Lottery men’s volleyball team faced Sichuan men’s volleyball team. The Zhejiang team encountered a strong impact from the opponent at 22:25 in the first game. By adjusting them, they successfully overtook – the scores of the last three rounds were 25:18, 25:17, 25:18, and finally reversed and won 3:1. Zhejiang team’s main attacker Wang Bin scored a game-high 22 points.

There is not much suspense in the meeting between Beijing Automobile Men’s Volleyball Team and Nanjing Radio and Television Maomao. The defending champion swept the opponent at 25:18, 25:17, and 25:16. Shanghai Guangming men’s volleyball team faced Tianjin Food Group men’s volleyball team. They won the first game at 25:20, and then fought against their opponents in the next two games until 25:23 and 25:23.

That night, Baoding Woli men’s volleyball team played against Shandong Ruchen men’s volleyball team, and both sides won the next game. In the third game, the Baoding men’s volleyball team won with difficulty at 25:23. In the fourth game, the Shandong Men’s Volleyball Team tied the score at 25:19. In the decisive game, the two sides fought hard to a 13-level tie. The Shandong Men’s Volleyball team won the match point by overtaking the score and finally won the game at 15:13.

On the 27th, the men’s volleyball league will usher in the second round of the group cross-elimination competition.