Mental issues: The impressive comeback of the Simone Biles

The impressive comeback of the Simone Biles

Back on the sports stage: Simone Biles, the superstar of the gymnastics world

It’s been two years since gymnastics superstar Simone Biles retired during the Olympics and canceled starts. Because of mental problems. Now the four-time Olympic champion is back.

Gymnastics star Simone Biles was over the moon after her amazing return. “There are still some things I need to work on, but for the first competition back I would say it went pretty well. I’m very surprised,” said the 26-year-old after successfully returning from a two-year break from competition.

At the US Classics in Chicago, Biles not only won the apparatus finals on floor and balance beam, but also prevailed in the all-around – five points ahead of second-placed Leanne Wong. The four-time Olympic champion from Rio 2016 sent a signal far beyond Chicago: her time is far from over.

Difficult months and years lie behind Biles. The American competed in her last competition to date in July 2021 at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. After a blackout on the vault, she had abandoned the final of the team competition. Biles made mental problems public at the time and therefore missed several starts, but then still got the bronze medal on the balance beam.

Biles: “It warms my heart”

In the hour of her brilliant comeback, the American thanked her for the support she received from all sides during her break and also felt from the fans in the arena in Chicago. “After everything that happened in Tokyo, the amount of love and support I’ve experienced on Twitter, on Instagram and in the arena has been really amazing to me,” she said. “You still love me and believe in me me – that warms my heart.”

Wants to go high again: gymnastics star Simone Biles

The star gymnast was one of hundreds of gymnasts and their parents who had sued former American team doctor Larry Nassar for sexual abuse. Since then, she has spoken openly about her emotional distress. After the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Biles had already ended a two-year break from competition in Chicago in 2018.

In her career to date, the US gymnast has won 25 medals at World Championships and seven Olympic medals. The US Classic serves as a qualifier for the national championships, which will be held in San Jose at the end of August this year. In October, the World Championships in Antwerp (Belgium) are also on the agenda. During her illustrious career, Biles has already won 19 gold medals in world title fights.

