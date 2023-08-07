Smuggler vehicle causes an accident on the A17 near Bad Gottleuba

Am On Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Polish smuggler vehicle caused an accident on the A17 near Bad Gottleuba.

As the Dresden MDR SACHSEN police department confirmed, the driver, who was traveling in the direction of Dresden, wanted to flee from a check by the motorway police and ended up in the central barrier.

The suspected smugglers, the driver and the passenger of the van, were able to escape. The 22 illegal migrants who were in the vehicle were unharmed.

Seek the police with tracking dogs and helicopters

The police searched for the alleged smuggler duo with a tracking dog and a helicopter. They could not be caught by the afternoon. At times, the autobahn in the direction of Dresden had to be completely closed.

further accident at the same place

A rear-end collision happened shortly before the scene of the accident with the smuggler vehicle. A car drove into a car that had braked because of the smuggling accident.

The highway police recorded both accidents. The truck was confiscated and towed away. The federal police have taken over the further investigations and are looking for the smugglers.

Around 2 p.m., the freeway was open to traffic again without restrictions.

