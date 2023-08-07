The Harmful Substance Hiding in Your Food: The Dangers of Bisphenol A and How to Avoid It

Title: Harmful Substance Found in Fish, Meat, and Ready-made Soups Raises Health Concerns

Subtitle: Bisphenol A in Canned Foods Raises Alarm for Immune System Damage

There is a substance that can be really harmful to your health: what does it have to do with these foods and why avoid it

Fish is one of the most delicious foods ever. With its many property represents a truly unique protein source.

So much so that when it comes to eating in a restaurant, one of the favorite choices is that of a dinner or lunch, precisely, of pesce.

When using it at home, there are two options: buy it at the fish shop or frozen at the supermarket. In a frenetic society, which travels at an ever faster pace, however, most of the time, the choice falls on ready foods. This is because it’s easier and faster to come home after work and have your meal ready.

Surely, we are all aware that this is not the best solution, but what often decides for us is the availability of time. To date, however, it is clear that there are a whole series of foods that could cause serious damage to our health. In fact, fish, meat, and ready-made soups could contain a truly dangerous substance.

Prepared and canned foods: the substance that could harm your health

It’s about the bisphenol A, a substance contained largely in canned foods, and which could be harmful to our health.

This substance was not initially assessed as potentially dangerous, but in a new re-evaluation by the Efsa, it would appear to be able to cause damage, for both the health of children and adults.

In fact, the institution communicates that following a series of new studies and research on bisphenol A, it has emerged that this would be harmful for all age groups. It would be the immune system to pay the damages of its dangerousness.

This chemical substance is used together with others for the production of resins and plastic materials. And it is precisely the cans and boxes, they are made up of and contain, therefore, the bisphenol A that comes into contact with food.

According to studies and what emerges from expert evaluations, this substance would be able to increase the number of white blood cells and the spleen.

This, in turn, could lead to the development of autoimmune diseases as well as lung inflammation allergic. The reason why EFSA has decided to significantly lower the daily dose that can be ingested without causing damage to our body.

