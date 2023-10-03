Merida One-Sixty FR: la MTB per dominare i bike park

The new Merida One-Sixty FR is the answer to the explosion of passion for bike parks around the world which has brought about a big change in the style of many riders, leading them to push their limits further than they could have imagined just a few years ago. Today there are many artificial trails with a fair level of difficulty that require a bike with characteristics for which a “simple” downhill proposal would not be reactive enough to take a leap and really get involved. Bike parks, in fact, often feature jumps that ten years ago would only have been seen in world-class freeride and slopestyle competitions, but which are now common around the world and require a bike capable of landing big hits.

The bike park is the natural habitat of the new Merida One-Sixty FR: the robust frame and a design that makes it stable and responsive make it the ideal choice for bikers who continue to ride until the light fades, but it also remains an excellent solution for those who want to tackle the most demanding descents without having to resort to a downhill bike. But the new Merida proposal will also attract those who do not intend to invest the budget of a luxury enduro bike or do not want the compromises that come with a bike designed to race against the clock, whether it is enduro or downhill.

LITE aluminum frame, more travel, mullet setup

The new One-Sixty FR uses the proven LITE aluminum frame technology from Merida’s One-Sixty range, but with some key changes. Increased front travel, coil spring shocks and a mixed “mullet” wheel setup around the rugged aluminum frame and an optimized suspension system mean it’s built to last. The One-Sixty FR, in fact, focuses on maximum suspension and brake performance rather than on reducing grams.

Less weight, less maintenance

The frame features P-FLEX suspension technology, which eliminates the seat post pivot to reduce weight and maintenance. The rear relies on the FAST kinematic suspension which offers 171 mm of soft and controlled travel that forms a perfect pair with the coil rear shock. The switch to a linear coil spring shock, rather than the air shocks fitted to the One-Sixty models, works very well with the FAST linkage in this application: the softer initial travel offers excellent grip over small obstacles, cornering Progressive provides running support for corners and jumps, while the highly progressive running finish resists bottom-out forces.

5 year frame warranty

Furthermore, the One-Sixty LITE frame has been tested in extreme conditions of use after passing tests in the renowned laboratories of the Zelder Institute in Zurich, where the design of the P-FLEX flexible stays passed even the most difficult tests with flying colors of effort. This is why Merida gives the frame a five-year warranty from purchase for the hardest use category, Category 5.

Powerful and constant braking

From the point of view of the specifications of the One-Sixty FR, we tried to offer a package of great value, but which prioritizes the quality of the suspension and brake components over the transmission, because these are what make the real difference on the trails. Derailleurs, chains and cassettes will wear out or become damaged, but high-quality brakes and suspension will last the life of the bike and have a huge positive impact on your ride. This means four-piston brakes with a large 220mm rotor up front for powerful, consistent braking, adjustable forks and top-of-the-line coil shocks on all models.

Merida has also made sure that the standard tires are protected from trail hazards, with Continental dual casing/downhill and tubeless ready tires as standard. The same goes for the wheelset, which comes under fire every time the bike is on the trail.

MAIN FEATURES

One-Sixty’s proven LITE aluminum frame

29″ front wheel for tipping performance and 27.5″ rear wheel for agile handling

171mm coil sprung rear wheel travel and 180mm front wheel travel

Pay attention to the quality of suspension and braking components

FAST kinematic suspension system for greater progression as the frame size increases

AGILOMETER sizing that allows cyclists to choose the handling of the frame regardless of leg length

Four-piston hydraulic brakes

Long travel dropper struts

Assembly of the ISCG chain guide

Five-year warranty for the most extreme category 5 bikepark/downhill use

The new One-Sixty FR from Merida is available in Italy in the One-Sixty FR 400 model, in two color variants – Dark strawberry and Dark silver – at a suggested retail price of 2,990.00 euros.

ONE-SIXTY FR 400

Forcella SR SUNTOUR DUROLUX 38

DVO JADE X D3 shock absorber

Tektro Gemini HD-M535 four-piston brakes

SHIMANO CUES 1×10 rear derailleur (10-48 cassetta) with MERIDA EXPERT TR pedivella

Forcellone EXPERT TR II

Pneumatici CONTINENTAL KRYPTOTAL

MERIDA COMP TR II rims – tubeless ready

