After winning the World CupArgentina there were many tributes to the players of theAlbiceleste. Tattoos, choirs, hairstyles and much more. Yet, one of the most original has arrived in these hours with a cornfield with the face of Lionel Messi.

Well yes, because as explained by Reuterssome farmers in the province of Córdoba, precisely in Los Condores, have opted for a gigantic portrait of La Pulce on a 50-hectare cornfield.

An idea born to celebrate the triumph in Qatar of the number 10 and the South American national team. Maximiliano Spinazze, the farmer who planted the corn in the ground in an unusual way, explained it all: “For me, Messi is unbeatable. They are the world champions and I like paying homage to them through sowing”.

From what has been learned, behind what is in all respects a work of art, there would be the name of Carlos Faricelli, an agricultural engineer who designed a special algorithm that allows machines to place the right quantity of seeds in the different areas of the pitch, to recreate Messi’s portrait through the greenery of the plants.

This algorithm programmed by Faricelli will be made available to all those who wish to “copy” this work.

