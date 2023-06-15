Home » Messi with lightning goal – Argentina beats Australia in the friendly
Messi with lightning goal – Argentina beats Australia in the friendly

Messi with lightning goal – Argentina beats Australia in the friendly

As of: 06/15/2023 6:45 p.m

Led by the playful superstar Lionel Messi, soccer world champions Argentina have won the first of two friendlies in a trip to Asia.

The captain of the national team scored the first goal for the South Americans in the 2-0 (1-0) win against Australia in the second minute with a fine left-footed shot. According to Argentinian media, Messi’s 103rd goal for the selection after just 79 seconds was even the fastest of his career.

In front of 70,000 enthusiastic spectators in the sold-out Arbeiterstadion, German Pezzella (68th) headed the deserved success in revenge for the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar in December, which Argentina had won 2-1 in Doha.

Two Messis on the field

Shortly before the goal to make it 2-0, a streaker surprised Messi. The Argentine stood near the corner flag as the fan, wearing Argentina national jersey with Messi’s number 10 on his back, hugged the star. The selection captain, who was initially puzzled, then put his arm on the man’s back. The intruder then continued to charge across the field, high-fiving Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before being escorted away by security forces.

Lionel Messi (left) and the speedster on the pitch

From China, the Argentines travel to Jakarta where they play a friendly against Indonesia on Monday. For the world champion, it is the last official encounter before qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico begins. There, the 35-year-old Messi and his team-mates will meet Ecuador and Bolivia in September.

