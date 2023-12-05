Messina: It’s really a shame that we missed a foul in the last possession of regulation

Coach Messina’s words after Olimpia Milano’s daring defeat on the Bayern Munich pitch.

“Why did we lose? We didn’t foul on the last possession of regulation. We knew we had to do it, it’s really a shame because we weren’t able to stop the clock, after a great comeback and an excellent second half. I’m really frustrated for the players, for all of us, but it’s a year like this… In which even the simple things don’t succeed, to bring home a match that we practically won.”

Below is the possession the Milan coach talks about, closed by Serge Ibaka’s equalizing triple:

The triple to level it in the final seconds 🚨 Take a bow @sergeibakawhat a SHOT 😮 #MagicMoment I @FCBBasketball pic.twitter.com/Zv0qYuWzlL — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 5, 2023

