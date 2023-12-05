Energy service suspended in the Neiva Council due to non-payment

Councilor Lourdes Mateus announced that the energy service in the Neiva Council was suspended due to non-payment.

Councilor Lourdes Mateus He made public through his social networks the suspension of energy service in the Neiva Municipal Council due to “excess payment.” The councilor warned that the suspension order is not limited to the Council, but would also affect other public sector institutions dependent on the Municipal Administration of Neiva, including “schools, Mercaneiva and the Mayor’s office”.

In her message, the councilor expressed her indignation at the situation and drew attention to the need for the Comptroller’s Office to intervene. Mateus emphasized that the financial situation is “dramatically serious” and criticized the management of the authorities until the last day, stating that they are harming the city.

Suspension order.

In the photos where you can see the time of suspension and other details of the order, it reads: “We inform you that to date you have not settled the debt you owe to the company. The power supply has already been suspended and if the appropriate sum is not paid within the term of 24 hours “We will proceed to comply with Law 142 of public services.”

“Until we wait for the Comptroller! How much more do we have to insist here that the financial situation is DRAMATICLY SERIOUS! Unpresentable and painful how these people destroy the city until the last day!” were Mateus’ words.

Developing…

