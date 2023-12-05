Home » Energy service suspended in the Neiva Council due to non-payment
News

Energy service suspended in the Neiva Council due to non-payment

by admin
Energy service suspended in the Neiva Council due to non-payment

Councilor Lourdes Mateus announced that the energy service in the Neiva Council was suspended due to non-payment.

Councilor Lourdes Mateus He made public through his social networks the suspension of energy service in the Neiva Municipal Council due to “excess payment.” The councilor warned that the suspension order is not limited to the Council, but would also affect other public sector institutions dependent on the Municipal Administration of Neiva, including “schools, Mercaneiva and the Mayor’s office”.

In her message, the councilor expressed her indignation at the situation and drew attention to the need for the Comptroller’s Office to intervene. Mateus emphasized that the financial situation is “dramatically serious” and criticized the management of the authorities until the last day, stating that they are harming the city.

You may be interested in: Altos de Oriente settlement was legalized in Neiva

Suspension order.

In the photos where you can see the time of suspension and other details of the order, it reads: “We inform you that to date you have not settled the debt you owe to the company. The power supply has already been suspended and if the appropriate sum is not paid within the term of 24 hours “We will proceed to comply with Law 142 of public services.”

“Until we wait for the Comptroller! How much more do we have to insist here that the financial situation is DRAMATICLY SERIOUS! Unpresentable and painful how these people destroy the city until the last day!” were Mateus’ words.

See also  What opportunities did the implosion of the old Bavaria plant in Cali leave?

Developing…

You can read: Alert about a new dengue transmitting vector

You may also like

CytomX Updates on Probody Platform and Financial Health...

Togo Cup / Entente2 – Gomido: Bawa Bako...

Miami-Dade Man Kills His Teenage Children and Wife,...

Polish farmers want to continue protest after talks...

Brussels Airlines pilots threaten with new strike

Definitive: Council of State confirmed ruling that requires...

The Second Session of the 14th National People’s...

Mango, revenues over 3 billion in 2023. Aims...

the first ordinary session of the year 2024...

Two new fatalities in traffic accidents in Yopal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy