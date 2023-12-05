Revelations to Heal with Chinese Medicine: The Journey of Dr. Lina Rubiano

Dr. Lina Rubiano, a former student of pharmacy class who became a leading authority in Chinese medicine, has released a new book entitled “Revelations to heal with Chinese Medicine.” This easy and intuitive guide offers readers a new perspective on health and wellness, drawing on the ancient healing practices of traditional Chinese medicine. It seeks to empower individuals to take greater control of their own health through self-care and deep understanding of the human body and its needs.

Dr. Rubiano’s journey into Chinese medicine began with a personal health issue – a herniated disc that left her immobile and in chronic pain. Seeking alternatives to the traditional Western medical treatments, she turned to acupuncture and other Chinese healing practices. The positive results she experienced prompted her to pursue a master’s degree in Acupuncture, Moxibustion, and Tuina at the Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Her newfound passion for Chinese medicine has led her to share her knowledge with the world through her book. Dr. Rubiano emphasizes that “Revelations to heal with Chinese Medicine” is not just for doctors but for anyone interested in understanding and applying the principles of Chinese medicine to their daily lives.

The book offers readers a comprehensive understanding of the connections between the body, vital organs, and the elements of nature. It provides practical solutions for chronic pain, including a list of symptoms and exercises to incorporate into daily routines. Dr. Rubiano also dispels common misconceptions about Chinese medicine, distinguishing it from other alternative medicine practices and highlighting its unique diagnostic and treatment systems.

Furthermore, the book explores the ancient concept of Qì, the constant circulation of blood and other bodily fluids, which is essential for healing. Dr. Rubiano clarifies that the translation of “energy” from the ancient texts of Chinese medicine is inaccurate and that Qì is more closely associated with the movement of bodily fluids to promote healing.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the book is the connection between emotions and physical ailments. Dr. Rubiano explains that according to Chinese medicine, emotions are not confined to the brain but are housed in various internal organs. Fear, anger, sadness, anxiety, and other emotions are linked to specific organs, influencing both mental and physical health.

“Revelations to heal with Chinese Medicine” provides readers with a holistic understanding of health and wellness, encouraging them to explore the broader context of their physical and emotional well-being. Dr. Rubiano’s book challenges readers to consider different perspectives on illness and healing, bridging the gap between Western and traditional Chinese medicine.

Through her work, Dr. Rubiano aims to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being, while promoting a deeper appreciation for the profound wisdom of Chinese medicine.

