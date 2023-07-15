Mets Fall to Dodgers, Fueling Trade Speculations for Second Half Performance

Title: Mets Face Tough Loss in Second Half Opener, Potential Trades Loom

After a frustrating first half, the New York Mets suffered a disappointing defeat in their first game of the second half, falling 6-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

With a current record of 42-49, the Mets find themselves eight games behind the wild card leaders in the National League. General manager Billy Eppler revealed that several rival teams have already reached out to inquire about the availability of Mets players.

It seems that if the Mets decide to “sell,” their impending free agents, including Tommy Pham, David Robertson, and Brooks Riley, would be the most probable candidates for potential trades. These players, who will become free agents after the season ends, could provide valuable assets for teams looking to bolster their rosters for a playoff push.

Surprisingly, it is not ruled out that the Mets might also consider trading their star pitchers Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander. While their inclusion on the trade market remains uncertain, their names being mentioned demonstrates the volatility and unpredictability of this year’s trade deadline.

As the Mets contemplate their next moves, fans eagerly await the outcome of potential deals and hope that the team’s management will make choices that help build a stronger foundation for the future. With the trade deadline fast approaching, it remains to be seen which path the Mets will choose to take in reshaping their roster this season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

