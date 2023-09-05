Home » Mexican Coach Calls up Five Foreign Players for Guatemala’s Concacaf Nations League Games
Mexican Coach Calls up Five Foreign Players for Guatemala's Concacaf Nations League Games

Mexican Coach Calls up Five Foreign Players for Guatemala's Concacaf Nations League Games

Mexico’s Luis Fernando Tena has named a squad of 24 players from Guatemala for their upcoming matches in the Concacaf Nations League against El Salvador and Panama. The Guatemalan Football Federation (Fedefut) announced on Tuesday that five players based in foreign teams have been called up. At the top of the list are goalkeepers Nicholas Hagen from Israel’s Bnei Sakhnin and Ricardo Jerez from Chattanooga in the US Second Division. Defender Nicolas Samayoa, captain of Romania’s Politehnica Iași, has also been included. The attacking duo of Rubio Rubín from Real Salt Lake in the United States and Nathanael Méndez Laing from Derby County in England complete the list of standout players.

Guatemala will kick off their Concacaf Nations League campaign on Thursday, hosting El Salvador in Group A. They will then face the Panamanian team at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium on Sunday. Prior to the tournament, the Guatemalan team played a goalless friendly against Honduras in Florida, United States.

Luis Fernando Tena’s squad announcement was met with anticipation, with fans and media waiting eagerly for the upcoming matches. The team will look to make a strong start in the Concacaf Nations League and showcase their talent on an international stage.

