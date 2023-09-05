Home » Roger González Joins Telemundo’s En Casa: Is He the Final Host?
Roger González Joins Telemundo's En Casa: Is He the Final Host?

Roger González Joins Telemundo’s En Casa: Is He the Final Host?

Roger González, one of the former presenters of Venga la alegría, has made a surprising debut on Telemundo’s evening program, En casa. This comes after his departure from Venga la alegría in January 2023, following the dismissal of Sandra Smester, the former content director of TV Azteca.

The shakeup at TV Azteca began with Smester’s departure on August 1, 2022, leading to several changes in the morning show. William Valdés, Horacio Villalobos, Anette Cuburu, and Roger González were among the presenters who left the program in the months following Smester’s exit.

Roger González expressed his gratitude to those who gave him the opportunity to lead a morning show, calling it a great experience. He confirmed his departure from Venga la alegría with a heartfelt message.

González recently announced his arrival at Telemundo’s entertainment program, En casa, hosted by Aleyda Ortiz, Andrea Meza, and Chiky Bombom. He thanked the entire Telemundo family for welcoming him and shared a video of himself on the program.

While fans may be excited about his new role, González clarified that he will only be a guest presenter for two days on En casa. He expressed his excitement to be doing live television again and thanked the audience for letting him into their homes in the United States.

It remains to be seen if Roger González will become a permanent host on At Home with Telemundo, but his presence is sure to bring a fresh dynamic to the show.

