Mexico Dominates Medal Table at Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023

Title: Mexico Leads as Central American and Caribbean Games 2023 Continue

The Central American and Caribbean Games held in San Salvador 2023 are progressing smoothly, with participating delegations racking up an impressive haul of medals.

Mexico stands tall at the top of the medal table, surpassing 200 total medals, with a current count of 211 in total. The Mexican delegation has secured an outstanding 88 gold medals, accompanied by 64 silver and 59 bronze medals.

Trailing behind Mexico is Colombia, taking second place with a commendable count of 129 total medals. Colombia has amassed 48 gold medals, 44 silver, and 37 bronze medals, reflecting their strong athletic presence in the games.

Cuba proudly claims the third position on the medal table podium, with a total of 110 medals. Out of these, Cuba earned 46 gold medals, 29 silver medals, and 35 bronze medals, showcasing their exceptional athletic prowess.

As the competition continues on July 2nd, spectators can anticipate a substantial increase in the medal count for all participating nations.

Below is the updated medal table for the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023:

– Mexico: 88🥇| 64🥈| 59🥉| 211 Totals🏅

– Colombia: 48🥇| 44🥈| 37🥉| 129 Totals🏅

– Cuba: 46🥇| 29🥈| 35🥉| 110 Totals🏅

– Venezuela: 16🥇| 29🥈| 48🥉| 93 Totals🏅

– Puerto Rico: 14🥇| 18🥈| 25🥉| 57 Totals🏅

– Caribbean Sports Center: 10🥇| 16🥈| 17🥉| 43 Totals🏅

– Dominican Republic: 9🥇| 23🥈| 35🥉| 67 Totals🏅

– Panama: 5🥇| 4🥈| 7🥉| 16 Totals🏅

– Trinidad & Tobago: 4🥇| 3🥈| 4🥉| 11 Totals🏅

– El Salvador: 4🥇| 0🥈| 6🥉| 10 Totals🏅

– Aruba: 3🥇| 7🥈| 4🥉| 14 Totals🏅

– Barbados: 1🥇| 1🥈| 3🥉| 5 Totals🏅

– Bahamas: 1🥇| 0🥈| 1🥉| 2 Totals🏅

– U.S. Virgin Islands: 1🥇| 0🥈| 0🥉| 1 Total🏅

– Costa Rica: 0🥇| 5🥈| 15🥉| 20 Totals🏅

– Jamaica: 0🥇| 2🥈| 2🥉| 4 Totals🏅

– Bermuda: 0🥇| 2🥈| 1🥉| 3 Totals🏅

– Nicaragua: 0🥇| 1🥈| 4🥉| 5 Totals🏅

– Honduras: 0🥇| 0🥈| 5🥉| 5 Totals🏅

– Dominican: 0🥇| 0🥈| 1🥉| 1 Total🏅

– Saint Lucia: 0🥇| 0🥈| 1🥉| 1 Total🏅

Be sure to stay tuned as the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023 unfold, promising an awe-inspiring display of athleticism and sportsmanship.