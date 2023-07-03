Journalist Tatiana Ortiz Welcomes Former Telemundo Co-Worker Cristina Pagán as New Sports Reporter on TeleOnce’s ‘Las Noticias’

Title: Journalist Cristina Pagán Joins TeleOnce as New Sports Reporter for “Las Noticias”

Subtitle: Former Telemundo co-worker Tatiana Ortiz welcomes Pagán to the TeleOnce family

This Sunday, journalist Tatiana Ortiz extended a warm welcome to her former Telemundo colleague, Cristina Pagán, as she prepares to make her debut as the new sports reporter on TeleOnce’s “Las Noticias” tomorrow.

Ortiz, expressing her heartfelt emotions on social media, dedicated a special message to her longtime friend whom she has known since their days studying journalism together at the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón (USC) in Santurce.

“A very special publication: Cristina Pagán was one of the first people I met when I started studying. Since then, we became friends. We both share our passion for journalism. God has been so good to us that we had the opportunity to meet in our first job in the media,” said Ortiz.

Pagán, who hails from Patilla, revealed their career paths had previously intersected, with Pagán working as the producer of Telenoticias on weekends during the 5:00 pm edition, while Ortiz was in charge of the night edition.

“In the past years, she stood out as a producer of Telemundo’s stellar newscast. But, tomorrow, a new work stage begins and I couldn’t be more proud. Finally, she will fulfill one of her biggest dreams. Welcome to the TeleOnce family, friend! To work together again,” added Ortiz.

“Las Noticias” has recruited journalist and producer Cristina Pagán as their new sports reporter. According to TVBoricuaUSA magazine, Pagán will be replacing Luis Joel Aymat, who was recently fired after a two-year tenure as a reporter for the channel.

Pagán brings over a decade of experience as a producer in the News Department of Telemundo Puerto Rico. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a master’s degree in Writing for the Media.

Pagán has also demonstrated her skills as a reporter in various platforms such as the program “Jorge y Grenda 100×35” and Radio Isla 1320AM. Additionally, she has worked as a reporter for Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) and the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee (COPUR).

Aymat, who confirmed his termination on social media last May, cited ongoing legal proceedings for not disclosing further details. He expressed his gratitude for the support he received and affirmed that his dismissal had nothing to do with his performance as a journalist.

Prior to his role as a sports anchor on “Las Noticias”, Aymat worked as an anchor for the Digital Edition of Univisión news in Puerto Rico. He is also known for his narration work in various sporting events such as the BSN and the Caribbean Series.

According to Fernan Vélez, known as “El Nalgorazi”, Aymat may have been fired after encountering his boss while out buying a pasty near the TeleOnce studios. Allegedly, when asked if he was on break, Aymat answered affirmatively. However, after testing positive for COVID-19 and taking some time off, he was informed of his termination upon his return.

The addition of Cristina Pagán to the TeleOnce family brings excitement and anticipation for her debut on “Las Noticias” as the new sports reporter. With her experience and passion for journalism, she is poised to make a significant impact in her new role.

