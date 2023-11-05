Mexico Sets Record with 43rd Gold Medal at Pan American Games 2023

Mexico Breaks Historic Record with 43 Gold Medals at Pan American Games

Mexico has officially achieved its best historical participation in the Pan American Games, racking up an impressive 43 gold medals in Santiago 2023. This surpasses the previous record set 12 years ago in Guadalajara, where the Mexican delegation won 42 gold medals.

The historic 43rd gold medal was secured by Karina Alanís and Beatriz Briones, two outstanding Aztec athletes who triumphed in the K2 500 meter event within the women’s speed canoeing discipline.

Just the day before, Mexico had tied its previous record of 42 gold medals thanks to the remarkable performance of the women’s soccer team. They emerged victorious with a 1-0 win against the host squad, which faced several absences on the field.

Setting a new record of gold medals in the Chilean competition was the primary objective set by Mexican sports authorities prior to the event. This achievement has sparked optimism and raised expectations for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Notably, Mexico’s first-place finish in the K2 500 meter event by Alanís and Briones will also aid the country’s pursuit of a podium finish in the overall medal table. As of Saturday, Mexico currently holds the third-place position, as the United States and Brazil maintain a significant lead in first and second place, respectively.

The Mexican delegation’s main rivalry for the third-place spot is the Canadian team, which has accumulated more total medals than Mexico at Santiago 2023. However, Mexico’s 43 gold medals outshine Canada’s 40, providing the Aztecs with a strong advantage.

With just one day remaining in the continental competition, Mexico remains determined to maintain its position on the medal podium.

Share this: Facebook

X

