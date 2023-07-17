Home » Mexico wins Gold Cup by beating Panama in final
Mexico wins Gold Cup by beating Panama in final

Mexico wins Gold Cup by beating Panama in final

Record winner Mexico has won the Gold Cup for the ninth time. In the continental tournament in the CONCACAF zone (North and Central America and the Caribbean), the favored Mexicans beat Panama 1-0 (0-0) on Sunday (local time).

Substitute Santiago Gimenez scored the decisive goal in Los Angeles in the 88th minute after a start. Panama with LASK defender Andres Andrade missed the premiere title.

The underdogs defeated hosts USA on penalties in the semifinals. Mexico last won the title in 2019, in 2021 “El Tri” lost the final against the USA.

