Two NBA stars and the most famous Italian song in the world. During a dinner with their families at Capri, Magic Johnson e Michael Jordan they sang “Nel blue painted blue”, Domenico Modugno’s masterpiece, together with the restaurant staff. At the table with the basketball champions, also the television judge Greg Mathis and the actor Samuel L. Jackson.

The article Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson in Capri on vacation sing “Nel blu painted blue” with the restaurant staff – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

