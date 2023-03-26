Home Sports Migrants: Lega Pro’s tribute to the victims of Cutro – Calcio
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 26 – The Lega Pro, represented by the president Matteo Marani, today in Catanzaro to reward the Giallorossi promoted to B, paid homage to the victims of the sinking of the boat full of migrants on February 26, going to the beach of Steccato di Cutro. After a few minutes of deep reflection, a pennant and a Lega Pro shirt were left at the foot of the cross made on the beach with the pieces of the wreck of the gulet. “A great acknowledgment goes to all the Calabrian people, from Crotone to the other centers for their sensitivity and humanity” says the president of Lega Pro. (ANSA).

