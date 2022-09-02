Home Sports Mihajlovic, the daughter against social insults in Sinisa: “I’m ashamed for you”
After the social insults to her father, Viktorjia’s outburst on Instagram: “What you write is creepy”

A bad start to the season of Bologna, with only two points in the first four days and the whistles that accompanied the team on leaving the field on Thursday evening after the match against Salernitana, is generating a lot of discontent in the city. Sinisa Mihajlovic also ended up in the crosshairs, but unfortunately from the exclusively technical sphere someone on social media has let himself go to incommentable and horrendous statements that affect the private of the technician. As is known, the Serbian coach is fighting the battle against leukemia for the second time.

THE REACTION

To react strongly, with a long post on Instagram, was the daughter Viktorija. “I never write these things on social media, I have never wasted time with people hiding behind a keyboard to vent all their frustration. But I think that when the limit is reached and even crossed, something needs to be said. I don’t find it right to mix. work to private life Do you want to insult my father from a business point of view?

But when it comes to family, health and many other things I’ve read, no. I don’t accept it anymore. What you write is creepy, remember that we are talking about a man, a father. Remember that there are guys involved who might read what you write and be impressed by it. And I am ashamed for you “.

