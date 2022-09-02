Home World Trump on Biden: “He must be crazy or suffering from senile dementia”
Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of being “mad or suffering from senile dementia”. Scornful words, which come after the American president accused Trump and his supporters of “threatening American democracy” last night. “If you look at the words, the meaning, of Biden’s embarrassing and angry speech, he has threatened America, even with the use of military force. He must be crazy or suffering from late stage dementia, “wrote the former US president on his social channel” Truth “.

The tycoon added, “Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, with the strength that simple words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! If he doesn’t want to make America great again through words, deeds and thoughts – and he’s not – he certainly shouldn’t represent the United States of America. ‘

