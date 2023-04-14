Home Sports Mike Brown Coach of The Year, la festa in allenamento
Mike Brown Coach of The Year, la festa in allenamento

Mike Brown, head coach of the Sacramento Kings, is the NBA coach of the year. His first words: «It’s important, not only for me and my family, but for the organization and the city».
The news was communicated to the team during training, sparking a celebration of the players. After 16 years the Sacramento Kings returned to the playoffs.

