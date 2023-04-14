Mike Brown, head coach of the Sacramento Kings, is the NBA coach of the year. His first words: «It’s important, not only for me and my family, but for the organization and the city».

The news was communicated to the team during training, sparking a celebration of the players. After 16 years the Sacramento Kings returned to the playoffs.

“Congratulations to Mike on one of the greatest coaching jobs we’ve ever seen in this league. He completely changed the attitude and vibe of the Kings franchise and fan base, launching them into an amazing new era of success.” – Pacers Head Coach & NBCA President Rick Carlisle. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 13, 2023

