It happened on the second day of the French president’s visit to the Netherlands

Police stopped and arrested a protester running towards French President Emmanuel Macron in Amsterdam. The incident occurred as Macron was arriving at the science campus of the University of Amsterdam on the second day of his visit to the Netherlands. There were actually two protesters; the one who tried to attack the French president kept yelling “on est la, on est la” (“we are here, we are here”), the slogan that became famous during the French demonstrations against the pension reform.