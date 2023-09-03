Milan, David is the dream for next season

jonathan david is the big dream of Milan for next season. On the last day of the transfer market, the Rossoneri did several polls before closing for Jovic. The Canadian striker from Lille was also among the players in his sights. David has long been a protégé of the Rossoneri and is considered the ideal profile to replace Giroud. His name isn’t the only one in the sights of the club which, in January, could reserve other surprises.

Caldara away from Milan: 20%

Matthias Caldara remained the only redundant of Milan. According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport, the fate of the former Atalanta remains in the balance. The player has received no offers in this market and, with his contract expiring, the only solution to free himself immediately seems to be the termination of the contract. The hope is that in January someone will show up for him. Otherwise, he will remain until the natural conclusion of the relationship with the club.

David Al Milan: 40%

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports a precise plan of the Milan to make sure jonathan david. The Canadian’s contract is about to expire and this means that the player could even reach zero. In any case, it is possible that Furlani will try to reopen the dialogue as early as January. Lille, faced with the possibility of losing one of their best talents to zero, could be more malleable.

Sameed Al Milan: 20%

Il Milan continues to probe the median market as well. Among the many names associated with the Rossoneri, one in particular intrigues. Let’s talk about Abdul SameedGhanaian footballer of Lens. In France they talk about AC Milan’s interest in the player they’ve liked for some time. Much will also depend on Bennacer’s condition, but the player represents an option for the future.

Junior Firpo to Milan: 20%

Il Milan he will trust Bartesaghi in this first part of the season as deputy Hernandez. However, the Rossoneri continue to probe the full-back market. Among the names that are mentioned is that of Junior Firpo. The full-back remained in the Champonship at Leeds, but in January he could change the scene. Milan has never hidden their interest in the player. That’s why in England they continue to associate his name with the Rossoneri.

David Luciani

