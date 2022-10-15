In the last transfer market session, Milan, among other things, looked for a replacement for Franck Kessie regardless of the sale of Tiemoué Bakayoko. In the end, the choice fell on the beautiful class of 2002 Aster Vranckx. But first, however, with a lot of insistence, one of the names that was most in the Rossoneri orbit was that of Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian midfielder, as communicated by Aston Villa with an official note, has signed the renewal of the contractpreviously expiring in 2023. “A long-term contract”: no precise date is disclosed.