In the last transfer market session, Milan, among other things, looked for a replacement for Franck Kessie regardless of the sale of Tiemoué Bakayoko. In the end, the choice fell on the beautiful class of 2002 Aster Vranckx. But first, however, with a lot of insistence, one of the names that was most in the Rossoneri orbit was that of Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian midfielder, as communicated by Aston Villa with an official note, has signed the renewal of the contractpreviously expiring in 2023. “A long-term contract”: no precise date is disclosed.
“Aston Villa are delighted to announce that Douglas Luiz has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
The 24-year-old midfielder arrived at Villa in the summer of 2019 and has amassed over one hundred appearances in burgundy and blue.
