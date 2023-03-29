Simon Kjaer seems destined to greet the Milan next summer. Danish was overtaken in the hierarchies first by Kalulu and then by Thiaw. The Dane himself has recently claimed more space, but the possible return to the back four still relegates him to the bench. This is why the former Atalanta is already looking around and Milan is doing the same. The latest idea is to bring Mattia Viti back to Italy, a central manager who emigrated to Nice last summer. Meanwhile, Maldini is intensifying contacts in search of a forward and a midfielder for next season.

Kjaer away from Milan: 95%

Simon Kjaer this season he has played just 673 minutes in the league, being on the pitch 8 times from the first minute. Too little for what, until last December’s injury was a column of Milan. The 34-year-old Dane is looking for one last professional contract in a team that makes him feel important. This is why his farewell seems certain. Already in the last two market sessions there have been various interests in the Danish. In June, some of these could become concrete.

Saelemaekers via dal Milan: 80%

Alexis Saelemaekers is having less and less space at the Milan. Pioli this season has almost always preferred Messias from the first minute and the Belgian has put together just 10 games as a starter and 870 minutes overall in the league. The time seems to have come for him too to say goodbye to the Rossoneri. It should not be forgotten that the club is looking for a different interpreter right on the right wing, so the former Anderlecht is no longer untouchable. The Premier and the Bundesliga have long had interest in the Belgian.

Wahi al Milan: 40%

Il Milan continue to follow the season with interest Elye Wahi. The French striker born in 2003 represents more than an idea for next year. The 12 goals scored in the league testify to the player’s validity, whose price is still lower than other profiles. Montpellier himself confirmed that the striker will leave the club at the end of the season. The Rossoneri have already made the first contacts and are currently ahead.

Screws at Milan: 30%

The last name for the defense of Milan is that of Mattia Viti. The former Empoli player moved to Nice last summer, but could return in June. In fact, in Ligue1, he started in just 7 games for a total of 633 minutes and also in the Conference he had very little space. This is why Maldini is thinking about it. Viti is born in 2002 with ample room for improvement and could represent a good solution to put quality in the rear.

Skhiri Al Milan: 15%

For the midfield the Milan is considering the candidacy of Ellyes Joris Skhiri, French midfielder naturalized Tunisian of Cologne. The player will expire in June and represents a good market opportunity. Let’s not forget that at the moment the Rossoneri can only count on Tonali and Bennacer as certainties for next seasonSo reinforcements will be needed. Skhiri’s name has been around for a long time in Rossoneri circles. It is therefore possible that Maldini will monitor the situation.

