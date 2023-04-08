Milan fails to find the goal and does not go beyond the internal draw with Empoli. Pioli makes a turnover in view of the quarter-finals of the Champions League and in the first half the greatest opportunity comes to Rebic. Impalpable origin. In the second half, Var was the protagonist: first he canceled a penalty awarded by the referee for a touch of the arm that didn’t exist, then, after a post by Florenzi and a miracle by Perisan on Brahim Diaz, he canceled a goal from Giroud in the 89th minute for a handball by the Frenchman. The Rossoneri remain third, +1 from Inter

