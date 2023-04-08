Home News Women’s Soccer Team lost to France and by a landslide
Women’s Soccer Team lost to France and by a landslide

The Colombian defender Carolina Arias, from Junior de Barranquilla, considers that the friendlies that the coffee team will play in Europe with France and Italy on April 7 and 11, respectively, will serve as a “measurement” of what will be the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are happy, anxious. I think it is a very important indicator for (…) what we are going to have in this World Cup,” said the 32-year-old full-back, who hopes to play her second World Cup after going to the tournament Canada 2015.

In Australia and New Zealand, Colombia is part of Group H with Germany, Morocco and South Korea.

