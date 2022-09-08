See you in 2023. Milan loses Alessandro Florenzi for at least five months. The full-back, redeemed in the summer after winning the Scudetto and injured during the match against Sassuolo, was operated on in Finland by Professor Lasse Lempainen. He should be back around the first half of February.

This is the statement from the club: “Alessandro Florenzi suffered a serious injury to the proximal hamstring tendon of the left thigh which required surgery; the operation was performed this morning by prof. Lasse Lempainen, in Finland, in the presence of the AC Milan health manager, dr. Stefano Mazzoni. The operation was perfectly successful and Alessandro will return to Italy tomorrow to begin the rehabilitation process. The recovery times to return to full activity are estimated in five months ”.

THERE IS DEST

No hole to the right though. AC Milan took a precaution with Sergiño Dest, a full-back American full-back who arrived from Barcelona on loan with the right of redemption. The class of 2000, who grew up in Ajax and a starter in the United States, made his debut against Salzburg on Tuesday. He will be the alternative of captain Calabria. Florenzi, on the other hand, will return in 2023, exactly like Ibra. Last year the former Roma full-back had stopped a couple of times for meniscus problems: the first at the end of September, a month away, and the second at the beginning of April, another unavailable month. Despite the injuries, however, Florenzi made 30 league and cup appearances by scoring a couple of goals (vs Empoli and Verona). This year he took the field on matchday two against Atalanta and Sassuolo, 90 ‘before the stop.