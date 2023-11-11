Milan, from Giroud to David. Marotta attempts the shot. Felipe Anderson…

Milan, from Giroud to David: the point on the attack of the future

Olivier Giroud forcefully took Milan back with the goal of the decisive 2-1 against PSG on Tuesday evening, a goal that allowed the Rossoneri club to forcefully reopen the games for qualification for the round of 16. And as reported by Gazzetta dello Sportthe Rossoneri club is ready to secure him with a renewal until 2025. The parties would be in good shape with the former Chelsea player who would occupy the role of mother hen next season and who would earn half of what he currently receives, i.e. 3.5 million euros, bonuses included. Milan’s idea is to pair the ’86 class with Jonathan David, identified as the primary objective for the attack of the future. With a contract expiring in June 2025, Furlani wants to close at 30 million euros, bonuses included, compared to the French club’s first request of 40 million. Positive feelings filter through about the success of the deal.

If Giroud’s confirmation, due to the caliber of man and player within the Rossoneri locker room, fully convinces us, the more doubts we have about the possible arrival of the Canadian footballer from Lille who does not seem like the international striker that the Rossoneri club would need. All the skill of the Rossoneri management will be needed to avoid missing a shot that will shape much of the Devil’s near future.

Marotta king of free transfers: there is a luxury one in his sights

The important policy of Inter and its CEO Beppe Marotta continues regarding the free transfer market. As reported by Daily Mailthe big goal for next summer is represented by Thiago Alcantara, a 33-year-old Spanish midfielder from Liverpool whose contract expires at the end of the season. The former Barcelona has no intention of renewing the agreement given the revolution carried out by the Reds in midfield and as he continues his recovery from the hip injury which will keep him out until next January has begun to give wide availability to the transfer to Appiano Gentile. Juve are also on Thiago Alcantara, but at the moment they are behind the Nerazzurri,

Thiago Alcantara objectively seems like a footballer on his way out but judgment must inevitably be suspended. Under the wise guidance of Simone Inzaghi even players who seemed finished like Acerbi or Mkhtaryan have returned to a very high level, pillars of the last Champions League finalist team. The former Lazio coach has the task, if necessary, of performing yet another miracle.

Lazio, super offer from Lotito for the renewal of Felipe Anderson: the latest

Claudio Lotito has decided to break the deadlock and lock down Felipe Anderson, whose contract expires at the end of the season. After the initial proposals of 2.5 million and 2.8 million, both plus bonuses, the Biancoceleste owner raised the fixed base to 3 million euros by adding several bonuses with which we could reach 3.5 millionprecisely the salary perceived from the outside in the English parenthesis at West Ham. The sensations are very positive even if the competition, particularly from Santos, remains formidableas reported by Corriere dello Sport.

Lotito’s choice it is absolutely consistent with the importance that the Brazilian winger holds within Maurizio Sarri’s tactical board who never gives up on his pupil. Losing another pillar after Milinkovic-Savic could have represented a serious problem for the club’s future in terms of competitiveness. Anderson is a candidate to become a flag of the Biancoceleste club.

Juve transfer market, Phillips turning point: the midfielder says yes

Important turning point in the Juventus transfer market in view of next January. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sportin Giuntoli’s London mission, the Juventus DS received the yes from Manchester City to the dry loan of Phillips and the player himself to the transfer to Turin. Now a solution will have to be found regarding the salary (the midfielder earns 5 million euros net) and the evaluation of Allegri himself. Phillips would be a practically zero addition who would strengthen the midfield and allow Giuntoli to divert most of the resources on Berardi or another midfielder (Hojbjerg). The next few weeks will be decisive.

The move would certainly be interesting but perhaps not close to the needs of the Juventus club who in that area of ​​the pitch would need more creative midfielders to make up for the double absence of Pogba and Fagioli. Evaluations in progress: Juve plans the future.

