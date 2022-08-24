The West Ham track for Lucas Paqueta takes off. The English club launched the assault for the Lyon attacking midfielder. The offer presented is 40 million euros and there is a good chance it will be accepted. In addition, the player has already given the go-ahead for his transfer to the Premier.

AND MILAN HOPES US

The story is also of interest to Milan, not because the Rossoneri wants to bring the Brazilian back to Serie A, but because the company is entitled to 15% of the price that Lyon will get from the resale of the Brazilian, who played in Serie A in the 2019 season. 20.