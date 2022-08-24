Home Sports Milan, if Paquetà goes to West Ham, another 6 million will enter
Sports

Milan, if Paquetà goes to West Ham, another 6 million will enter

by admin
Milan, if Paquetà goes to West Ham, another 6 million will enter

The Rossoneri are entitled to 15% on the resale of the Brazilian, for which Scamacca’s team came forward with an offer of 40 million

The West Ham track for Lucas Paqueta takes off. The English club launched the assault for the Lyon attacking midfielder. The offer presented is 40 million euros and there is a good chance it will be accepted. In addition, the player has already given the go-ahead for his transfer to the Premier.

AND MILAN HOPES US

The story is also of interest to Milan, not because the Rossoneri wants to bring the Brazilian back to Serie A, but because the company is entitled to 15% of the price that Lyon will get from the resale of the Brazilian, who played in Serie A in the 2019 season. 20.

August 24, 2022 (change August 24, 2022 | 18:30)

© breaking latest news

See also  Leao at the center of the new Milan: Investcorp wants to arm him

You may also like

Juventus at Samp Roma, for Wijnaldum a long...

World Championships Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan 2-0 National Badminton...

Belotti to Roma, the wait is over: first...

Lungavilla, the usual group “But we don’t make...

I honor the contract but I want a...

Satisfied Gaudio A beautiful Academy (with many absences)

Luca Venturelli, the Paralympic dream of the autistic...

Bologna, presented Lucumi, will already be available with...

Fabio Di Bella joins the national team and...

The double step from Biavati to Ronaldo. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy